Just days before hitting the big screens, Nishaanchi brought a wave of energy and charm to Delhi. Lead stars Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto began their day with a serene moment at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, offering prayers before stepping out to soak in the city’s lively streets, iconic landmarks, and vibrant spirit.

Joined by director Anurag Kashyap, the duo brought their signature warmth to Delhi’s iconic landmarks. From the grandeur of India Gate to the historic charm of Agrasen Baoli and the towering Qutub Minar, every corner became a canvas for playful moments, laughter, and picture-perfect memories.

The fun didn’t stop at sightseeing. From savouring Delhi’s street food - momos, chole, golgappe - to spontaneous selfies and heartfelt interactions with fans, Aaishvary and Vedika made every stop a joyous celebration. Their impromptu renditions of Pigeon Kabootar and Filam Dekho had fans cheering and capturing moments that were as lively as they were heartfelt. Even PVR joined in the fun, where fans noticed the iconic “V” cleverly transformed into a gulel (slingshot) - a playful nod to the film that had everyone smiling.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. The film is headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a fiery double role, alongside a brilliant cast featuring Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi hits theatres nationwide on September 19.

