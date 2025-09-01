Cinema often changes course through bold decisions, and one such choice left a lasting impression on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Tamil director Bala, known for his raw and unflinching narratives, once cast Dhanush in a role that defied mainstream expectations. At the time, Dhanush was often seen as an unconventional leading man, but Bala’s conviction revealed the actor’s true range, blending vulnerability with intensity. ‘Nishaanchi’: Anurag Kashyap Explains How the Title Was Coined and Why the Original Name Was Dropped.

In a recent interview, Kashyap revealed how this casting choice shifted his outlook on filmmaking. He admitted that watching Dhanush in Bala’s film made him re-evaluate the way he perceived “stars” and “heroes” in cinema. It reinforced for him that authenticity and performance could be far more powerful than glamour or convention. Kashyap, who himself is known for breaking moulds in Hindi cinema, credits Bala’s fearless decision with expanding his own vision and deepening his respect for the craft of casting.

Currently, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for his Amazon MGM Studios India film Nishaanchi. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the highly anticipated theatrical release features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a dynamic double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. Anurag Kashyap’s Best On-Screen Pairings: From Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in ‘Nishaanchi’ to Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal in ‘Manmarziyaan’.

Written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap, this masala entertainer, packed with action, humour, and drama, hits theatres across India on September 19, 2025.

