Producer Sajid Nadiadwala booked an entire theatre in London to treat the cast and crew of Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff to a screening of Daniel Craig's No Time To Die. In September, the 'Heropanti 2' team commenced shooting for the action thriller in London with Tiger, Tara Sutaria and the other star cast. No Time To Die: From Casino Royale to Skyfall, All Previous Daniel Craig James Bond Films Ranked From Worst to Best!

After a marathon schedule of almost a month, the team called it a wrap for the London schedule of the film. And as a mark of celebration, the producer booked an entire theatre for James Bond's 25th film 'No Time To Die', in the UK. No Time To Die: Daniel Craig Opens Up About Working on His Last James Bond Film.

'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is gearing up for an Eid 2022 release in cinemas. It also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist. The music is composed by AR Rahman with Mehboob as lyricist.

