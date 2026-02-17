Following the global phenomenon of the KGF franchise, "Rocking Star" Yash is preparing for his highly anticipated return to the big screen with the gangster action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. While official details have been closely guarded, the latest industry reports suggest that fans will not have to wait much longer for a full look at the film. Yash’s ‘Toxic’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Film!.

‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grows-Ups’ Trailer Release Update

According to a report from 123Telugu.com, the theatrical trailer for Toxic is expected to drop in the first week of March 2026. This timeline aligns with the film’s scheduled worldwide release on March 19, allowing for a concentrated promotional window ahead of its debut.

Star-Studded Cast

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has already generated significant buzz following a gritty teaser that showcased a bold and raw narrative style. The project marks a departure from Yash’s previous roles, promising a "fairy tale for grown-ups" that blends high-octane action with intense storytelling.

The film features an expansive ensemble cast, further elevating its pan-Indian appeal. Kiara Advani stars as the female lead, joined by prominent names including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Strategic Distribution and Production

The scale of the production is reflected in its distribution deals. In the Telugu states, ace producer Dil Raju has acquired the theatrical rights for a reported INR 120 crore. Despite rumours questioning the figure, Raju recently affirmed the deal's legitimacy, stating he would make his bank statements public once the funds are transferred.

In North India, AA Films has secured the distribution rights, ensuring a wide release across the region. The film’s technical crew includes renowned music composer Ravi Basrur and Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry, known for his work on the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises.

‘Toxic’ vs ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Clash

As of now, Toxic remains firmly set for its March 19 release date. This puts it in a direct box office confrontation with several high-profile projects, including Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 and Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Amid BMC Blacklisting, AICWA Condemns Safety Violations on Set of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film (View Post).

Despite the competition, Yash has expressed immense confidence in the film’s content. Reports indicate the actor is adamant about maintaining the announced release date, trusting that the unique vision of Geetu Mohandas will resonate with audiences across multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and English.

