National Award-winning classical singer and actor Rahul Deshpande, who recently made his Bollywood debut in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, has opened up about the challenges of transitioning from the concert stage to high-octane action cinema. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deshpande revealed that his first experience with a firearm on set was both intimidating and technically demanding, requiring the intervention of veteran co-star Nana Patekar. Nana Patekar Walks out of 'O’Romeo' Trailer Launch After Long Delay, Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts to Viral Moment (Watch Video)

Rahul Deshpande Recalls First Action Scene

Known for his acclaimed musical background and his work in Marathi cinema, such as Me Vasantrao, Deshpande found himself out of his element during a high-intensity chase sequence. Portraying Inspector Pathare in the film, he was required to engage in a shootout a task he had never performed in his professional or personal life. "I had never held a pistol before in my life," Deshpande admitted during the interview. "My first shot was a chase sequence, and I did not know how to hold a gun properly." He recalled that the action director had to correct his grip, instructing him specifically to shoot with one hand.

Support From Nana Patekar

As a performer trained in the disciplined world of classical music and theatre, Deshpande felt "immense pressure" sharing the screen with seasoned actors like Shahid Kapoor and Nana Patekar. Sensing his newcomer colleague's discomfort, Patekar stepped in to provide technical and emotional reassurance. “Nana ji was very sweet. He saw that I was a bit uneasy and told me, ‘Don’t worry, just react according to your character, I will handle everything.’ I just reacted, and he managed the entire action. It was a very wholesome experience,” Deshpande shared. Deshpande noted that this mentorship created a safe environment, allowing him to focus on his performance rather than the technical anxieties of the action genre. ‘Kamaal Ka Sukoon Hai Wahaan’: Nana Patekar Explains to Amitabh Bachchan Why He Prefers Village Life in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ 16 Special Episode.

About ‘O Romeo’

O Romeo, which released on February 13, 2026, is a romantic action thriller inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film follows the gritty underworld saga of gangster Ustara (Shahid Kapoor). The ensemble cast includes Shahid Kapoor as Ustara, Triptii Dimri as Afsha Qureshi, Nana Patekar as DCP Ismail Khan, Avinash Tiwary as Jalal and Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. The film has received praise for its technical brilliance and performances, particularly for how Bhardwaj blended Deshpande’s musical expertise into his role as a "quirky" and corrupt police officer who sings during intense moments.

