Nushrat Bharucha's Father Asked Her If She Was 'Wearing a Bra' in Chote Chote Peg Song

Nushrat Bharucha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nushrat Bharucha is celebrating her birthday today. Like everyone else, she also had to celebrate her birthday in the lockdown with just her family. Earlier, in an interview, she had said that she feels blessed and grateful to be with her family during the lockdown. But things are not always great with the fam jam, of course. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, she reminisced the time when she had to hide her song Chote Chote Peg from her folks. "I didn't tell them about the song and I was dreading what they would say," she told the entertainment portal. The hit dance number featured in Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety - Nushrat's most successful film to date. The actress looked quite hot in the number.

But, viral songs travel faster than wildfire and her parents found out about the existence of the song. Nushrat further added, "When the song was out, I didn't even show it to them. After that, I returned from promotions and I saw my parents playing Chote Chote Peg on this huge TV that we have at home." Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special: A Little Chic, Sometimes Edgy but Mostly Risque, Her Risk Appetite for Fashion, One Ensemble After Another!

She continued, "I was quietly sneaking in and then, my father turns to me in slow motion and asked me, 'are you wearing a bra?'. To which, I replied, 'It's a bralet'. I was just thinking how do I get out of this one?" AWKWARD.

On That Note, Let Us Watch Chote Chote Peg Again:

Earlier, in an interview, she spoke about the lockdown. She said, "At this point, I am completely blessed and grateful to be with my family. I have family in Gujarat, in the US too and they are all safe. This phase has allowed me some time for self-reflection about how we were living our life's worth, whatever ways and means we had and believed to have it forever,"

"No one ever imagined or prepared for a situation like this. But now I feel this is a new normal. I feel extremely happy, grateful, and content with whatever I have at this very moment," Nushrat concluded. The actress will next star in movies like Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao and Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal.