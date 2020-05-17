Nushrat Bharucha Birthday Special: A Little Chic, Sometimes Edgy but Mostly Risque, Her Risk Appetite for Fashion, One Ensemble After Another!

Nushrat Bharucha Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nushrat Bharucha! The petite actress may have made her debut back in 2006 but it was only in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and in 2015 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 that clinched her recognition. But it was the 2018 hit, Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that catapulted the demure looking Nushrat Bharucha to fame. Blessed with classic cute looks, a toned frame and a warm smile, this quintessential outsider who has never learnt acting or been trained at auditions dazzles with an engaging screen presence and gave us ample glimpses of her strong screen presence in addition to excelling at emoting through her deep-set eyes and a silent demeanour. Nushrat turns a year older, 35 to be precise. On the fashion front, Nushrat has embarked on making a poignant point with her fashion game, conspired in tandem with fashion stylists Leepakshi Ellawadi and now Nidhi Jeswani. Not the one to shy from experimenting with silhouettes, hues and cuts, Nushrat seems to have shed those reservations and courts bouquets and brickbats with equal elan, courtesy a hotter and bolder avatar. She accompanies all of her vibes with a brilliant beauty and hair game.

Nushrat Bharucha' fashion arsenal has transitioned from a whole lot of neo-ethnics, chic dresses and flowy numbers to bold embellishments, racy cuts, contemporary silhouettes. The unmistakable and unmissable elements of sass and oomph complete her vibe at all times. Ahead, we rounded out a fashion capsule that exemplifies her appetite for the risk and risque in equal measures. When Nushrat Bharucha Turned Into a Modern Traditionalist, Non-Conformist Bride for the Wedding Affair Magazine!

The GQ Awards 2018 saw Nushrat stun in a black backless gown from Joao Rolo Couture with a dangerous plunge, nude glam and a slick bun.

The Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 saw Nushrat channel a sublime pink vibe in a Dolly J Studio voluminous gown with black stripe detailing. Jewellery by Gehna, Jet Gems, stilettos from Stella, wavy hair and subtle glowy makeup sealed the deal.

The Asia Spa Awards 2019 saw Nushrat stun in an ikat printed silk-chiffon maxi and coordinated belt by Swapnil Shinde. Earrings by Amrapali, wavy hair and nude glam completed her look.

Star Screen Awards 2018 saw Nushrat flaunt her shade of red with a Sarah Alabdullah intricately embellished gown. Jewellery from Curio Cottage and Chiara synced with glowy glam and a sleek ponytail. Chhalaang Poster: Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha's Sports Drama Pushed Further, Film To Be Released on 12 June 2020.

The Blenders Pride Magical Night 2019 saw Nushrat turn into a showstopper for the designer duo, Gauri & Nainika at Indore. Nushrat looked like a hot mess in an ivory tulle gown with a textured wavy messy ponytail and messy strands. Nude makeup completed her look.

The Dream Girl trailer launch saw Nushrat spin a sassy white tale with a Manning Cartell dress featuring a thigh-high slit and cami straps. Jewellery by Fifi, wine red pumps from Brooklyn Walk, wavy hair and bold red lips completed her look.

IIFA 2019 saw Nushrat opt for a blue Shantanu and Nikhil gown replete with ruffled detailing on one shoulder. Jewellery by Mahesh Notandass, Gehna, black strappy stilettos, nude glam with blue-winged eyes, sleek hair topped off her look.

For GQ Best Dressed 2019 soiree, Nushrat took to flaunting her toned frame in a Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna beige toned ensemble with matching strappy sandals, textured waves and subtle glam.

All that glittered was Nushrat at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 in a Reem Acra gown with jewellery by Farah Khan, heels by Public Desire, a top knot and glossy glam.

For the fashion extravaganza, 10th GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018, Nushrat Bharucha sassed it up in a Reem Acra form-fitting creation featuring an embellished crescent moon and a star detailing on the bodice. Diosa Jewels and rings Gehna Jewellers, intense eyes, nude pink lips and slicked-back hair rounded out her look.

For Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Nushrat took to a glittery silver metallic sequined gown by Raquel Balencia with dainty jewellery, dewy glam and wavy hair.

Treading on the fashion grounds and wading through tricky territories, Nushrat keeps her whopping Instagram fan following of 2.4 million engaged and how! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a risk replete fashion fabulosity for the future.