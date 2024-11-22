Kartik Aaryan, the young heartthrob of Bollywood, has rapidly risen to stardom with his infectious charm and impeccable acting skills. Born on November 22, 1990, his recent blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which clashed with the star-studded Singham Again during Diwali 2024, proved his box office dominance. From his debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) to constantly delivering commercial hits in his career, Aaryan is undoubtedly the most sought-after actor in the industry right now. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Kartik Aaryan Urges Voters To Exercise Their Right as He Casts His Vote.

Indeed, the actor's talent, coupled with his massive fan following, makes him a force to be reckoned with. Having said that, on Kartik Aaryan’s birthday today, let’s take a look at his top five box office hits. Kartik Aaryan Surprises Fans with Special Appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad Concert (View Pics).

1. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' (2024)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is the latest chapter in the hit franchise, blending suspense, comedy and mystery. The film marks Kartik Aaryan's biggest box office success, grossing over INR 238 crore domestically. Set in Kolkata, Rooh Baba (Aaryan) returns to tackle a haunted estate where he faces two vengeful spirits, both claiming to be Manjulika. With stellar performances by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, the movie continues the eerie legacy of the franchise.

2. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (2022)

Next up is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan's second-highest box office hit, which earned INR 185.92 crore at the domestic ticket window. The film stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles. It features Tabu's brilliant dual performance alongside Kartik, who, as the protagonist Rooh Baba, brings his signature charm and comedic flair. Kartik effortlessly balances the eerie suspense with lighthearted moments, making the film both thrilling and entertaining.

3. 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' (2018)

Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety presents Kartik Aaryan in a new light, playing Sonu, Titu's (Sunny Singh) protective best friend. Titu is set to marry the perfect woman, Sweety (Nushrratt Bharuccha), but Sonu suspects her intentions and tries to break up the wedding. Meanwhile, Sweety does everything to win Titu’s heart. This sparks a hilarious battle between bromance and romance. The film became a box office success, earning INR 108.95 crore. Its witty dialogues and strong performances were widely appreciated. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’: Sonu Nigam Overlooked As Kids Flock to Kartik Aaryan for Selfies at ‘Hukkush Phukkush’ Song Launch, Netizens Say ‘Sad Generation’ (Watch Video).

4. 'Luka Chuppi' (2019)

Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy that explores the concept of live-in relationships in Indian society. The film follows the story of a young couple who decide to live together without getting married, navigating the challenges of their families' conservative values. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon deliver commendable performances, bringing humour and heart to their roles. The film was a commercial success, making over INR 94.75 crore at the Indian box office.

5. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' (2019)

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi, a middle-class man caught in a love triangle between his wife, Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar), and a young, stylish woman, Tapasya (Ananya Panday). The film humorously explores themes of love, infidelity and societal expectations. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie earned INR 86.89 crore at the box office.

These are the top five box office hits of Kartik Aaryan, proving that he has a long and promising career ahead in Bollywood. Here's wishing a very happy birthday to the star from the team at LatestLY!

(To note, the above box office figures are sourced from Bollywood Hungama.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 12:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).