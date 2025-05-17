Famous People Born on May 17: May 17 is a special day that celebrates the birthdays of several renowned personalities from various fields. Among the notable figures born on this day are Bob Saget, beloved actor and comedian best known for his role in Full House; Bill Paxton, a versatile actor famous for his performances in blockbuster films like Titanic and Aliens; Nikki Reed, a talented actress and screenwriter recognized for her work in the Twilight series; and Indian television and film actors Harshad Chopda and Nushrat Bharucha, both admired for their impactful performances and growing popularity in the entertainment industry. The day also honours sports personalities like Temba Bavuma, the South African cricketer known for his impressive skills on the field. From film and television to sports and music, these individuals have contributed significantly to their industries, making May 17 a memorable date for fans and followers worldwide. May 17 birthdays fall under the Taurus zodiac sign. May 17, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Bill Paxton (May 17, 1955 – February 25, 2017) Nikki Reed Nushrat Bharucha Bob Saget (May 17, 1956 – January 9, 2022) Charmy Kaur Harshad Chopda Pankaj Udhas (May 17, 1951 – February 26, 2024) Temba Bavuma S. Chandrasekhar Mickey Arthur Youcef Atal

