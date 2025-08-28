Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is riding high on the success of his consecutive hits – "Qatal", "Sirra", and now "Azul". However, the "Lahore" hitmaker has now landed in controversy following the release of his latest track "Azul" on August 6. The video, which is still among the top six songs on YouTube, is facing criticism for its portrayal of a student-teacher relationship and its lyrics. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Song ‘Po Po’: Guru Randhawa Calls Working With Ajay Devgn ‘Exciting’ (Watch Video).

What's Wrong With ‘Azul’ Music Video?

In the music video of Guru Randhawa's latest song "Azul", the singer plays a photography teacher preparing to take a group photo of a few students. Anshika Pandey then walks by, dressed in a school uniform, and showcases her dance skills, while Guru Randhawa's character is seen admiring her moves. She later switches to more casual outfits and continues her bold choreography. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with the performance, Anshika’s depiction of a schoolgirl and Guru Randhawa's character seemingly obsessing over her has drawn criticism online.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Azul’:

Netizens Slam Guru Randhawa

After the music video of "Azul" went viral, a few netizens took to social media and lashed out at Guru Randhawa for romanticising a schoolgirl, which sends out a bad example to the young audiences consuming it.

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "Guru Randhawa’s new song Azul has him ogling at girls in school uniforms and when people started pointing it out on Insta he restricted comments." Another wrote, " Guru Randhawa’s Azul crosses a line romanticizing a schoolgirl look with objectifying lyrics isn’t edgy, it’s disturbingMusic videos don’t need to glamorise harmful tropes to be creative." ‘Sardaar Ji 3’: Guru Randhawa Goes Off Twitter/X After Backlash Over Diljit Dosanjh Dig on Casting Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir - Know What Happened.

Netizens Slam ‘Azul’ MV

Guru Randhawa’s Azul crosses a line romanticizing a schoolgirl look with objectifying lyrics isn’t edgy, it’s disturbing. Music videos don’t need to glamorize harmful tropes to be creative. — Dev / देव (@its_dev_darling) August 22, 2025

Users Last Out at Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa’s music video shows hypersexualization of a girl in uniform, implying a school going teen girl. The lack of outrage from Indians represents a collective loss of morality. #pedophilia #Azul #India https://t.co/I4dLOd8nLE — Lineage (@Lineage1469) August 22, 2025

‘Just Why?’

I was also thinking the same , and finally few people on internet started talking about, AZUL by guru randhawa is a fab song, but the MV in which they are showing girl in school uniform. Just why????????? Normal setup mein shoot kr lete😭#randompersonalthoughtsatnightbeforesleep — Atul K Tomar (@AtulKTomar1) August 21, 2025

Another User Wrote

I have always hated Guru Randhawa, and now his recent music video, Azul, has given me more reasons to hate him. Objectification of women is not music. Pedophilia is not music. — Tan♡ (@teaxtan) August 27, 2025

‘Azul’ Sexualises Minor School Girls, Says a User

Someone like Guru Randhawa, who holds such significant cultural influence, cannot afford to be so insensitive as to produce a music video that objectifies or sexualises minor schoolgirls, compares them to a liquor. — Chitpriya (@chitpriya) August 24, 2025

This User Had a Different Take

It’s stupid of you to call someone a pedophile when a 20yrs adult is dancing in a top & skirt, clearly in a university like setup. It’s your small mentality that makes you think they’re kids, when it’s obvious this isn’t a school setup nor kids, it’s more like a university setup. — TridentUAE (@TridentUae) August 23, 2025

Guru Randhawa Restricts His Instagram Comments on His Recent Posts

Talking about "Azul", Guru Randhawa has not only sung it but also co-written it with Gurjit Gill and composed it. The singer, who normally doesn’t find himself embroiled in controversies, is yet to react to the ongoing backlash."

