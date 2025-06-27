Singer-actor Guru Randhawa has completely gone off social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after he faced intense trolling for taking indirect digs at fellow Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Guru Randhawa had made his displeasure clear over the recent controversy of Diljit Dosanjh amid the controversy surrounding the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. The international release stars popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Due to a ban on working with Pakistani artistes after the 2025 Pahalgam Terror Attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker received backlash for casting Hania Aamir. ‘God Bless the Fake PR’: Did Guru Randhawa Take a Dig at Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’? Singer’s Tweet Hints at Twisted Narrative Amid Boycott Trends.

What Did Guru Randhawa Say About Diljit Dosanjh?

Guru Randhawa targeted Diljit Dosanjh indirectly, writing two cryptic posts on X about the singer-actor using controversy as a public relations (PR) strategy. Guru did not name Diljit in his posts. On June 26, Guru Randhawa tweeted, “Lakh pardesi hoyieee Apna desh nhi bhandi daa Jehre mulk da khayie us da bura nhi mangi da Even if now your citizenship is not indian but you were born here pls remember this. This country made great artists and we all are proud of it. Pls be proud of where you were born. Just an advice. Now dont start controversy again and manipulate indians LOL PR bigger thn artist.” (sic) The ‘High Rated Gabru’ singer was clearly meaning to address this to Diljit, fans construed. ‘Nation Comes First’: Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa Urges Fellow Indians to Stay Together Amidst India-Pakistan Tension.

Earlier, on June 25, Guru Randhawa tweeted about the Diljit-Hania controversy, " Randhawa had earlier tweeted, “When the PR team is more talented than the talent itself, controversies become part of the daily routine. The day is near when our people will open their eyes and know the truth. LOL. 1st of every month, dropping bombs. God bless the fake PR and the artists.”

Diljit Dosanjh Posts About 'Sardaar Ji 3' - Watch Trailer:

Fans of Diljit Dosanjh Livid at Guru Randhawa

However, fans of Diljit Dosanjh did not receive it well. They slammed Guru Randhawa for his allegations. As per IANS, the fans reacted saying that Guru himself is seeking publicity by commenting on the Diljit matter. “It seems like you are the one who is in desperate need to start a controversy for your PR cuz just few months ago you were promoting your movie shahkot about Pakistan,” wrote a fan. “Grow up guru,” said another.

Fans were of the opinion that Guru Randhawa was jealous of Diljit Dosanjh. “That’s All Straight Jealousy,” said a fan, while another quipped, “First try to sing a song without mentioning Lahore in it.” This was a reference to Guru Randhawa’s hit number Lahore.

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Will Not Release in India – Read Statement

After the controversy, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 released an official statement on June 25, revealing that they cast Hania Aamir before the Pahalgam Terror Attack and that the shooting had been completed before the incident. “This is to bring to everyone's kind notice that the film, named, Sardaar Ji 3, was shot well before the prevailing situation that our country is facing now and it was never ever the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or was engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune," read the statement from Sardaar Ji 3 producers.

Sardaar Ji 3 releases on June 27 worldwide, except in India.

