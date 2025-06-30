Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been involved in a major controversy due to his latest film Sardaar Ji 3. The movie has been facing the wrath of netizens and film associations since it stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The backlash comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks of April 2025 and Operation Sindoor. Despite all the setbacks, the Punjabi horror comedy was released internationally on June 27, 2025. Although it skipped a release in India, the movie managed to draw huge crowds to theatres. Sardaar Ji 3 is receiving a phenomenal response in Pakistan, where it is breaking box office records. ‘Sardaar Ji 3’: Guru Randhawa Goes Off Twitter/X After Backlash Over Diljit Dosanjh Dig on Casting Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir - Know What Happened.

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Roars in Pakistan

Despite facing massive backlash and skipping its release in India, Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 is breaking records in Pakistan. According to reports, the Pollywood horror comedy earned around INR 3.5 crore on its opening day in Pakistan, making it the highest opening ever for an Indian film in Pakistan, beating Salman Khan's 2016 film Sultan, which earned INR 3.4 crore on its opening day in the country. According to a recent update shared by the makers, SardaarJi 3 has collected INR 18.10 crore globally three days after its release.

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Box Office Update

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Pakistani Audience's Reaction to ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Amid Backlash

Despite calls for a boycott of Diljit Dosanjh in India, the singer-actor took to social media to share the audience's overwhelming response to his film Sardaar Ji 3. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit Dosanjh reposted a video showing people watching his film in a theatre with Hania Aamir on the screen. Sharing the video, he wrote, "12 shows on ultra screens. The largest in the country. Overwhelming response from the audience for Sardaar Ji 3. Come and watch!" ‘I Stand Firmly With Diljit’: Actor Naseeruddin Shah Comes Out in Support of Punjabi Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh Amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy.

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video of Audience’s Reaction to ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ in Pakistan

The movie also features Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Monica Sharma and Saleema Albela among others in key roles.

