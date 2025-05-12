Amid the rising border tensions between India and Pakistan, things got pretty heated between Sanam Teri Kasam actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The actors have been reacting to each other's posts on Instagram ever since the Indian government imposed restrictions on Pakistani actors.

The controversy began after Mawra Hocane reacted to Harshvardhan Rane's decision to reject the sequel of their 2016 Bollywood film if the makers decided to bring back the original cast. Taking a dig at him, Mawra called it a "PR strategy." In response, Harshvardhan Rane slammed the actress for failing to understand his intentions and for spreading hate. Amid their feud, it was reported that Pakistani actors have now been removed from the posters of their Hindi films. Harshvardhan Rane Declines ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ Amid Ongoing Escalations Between India and Pakistan.

Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane, Mahira Khan From Posters of Their Hindi Films on Music Apps

It seems that Indian audiences don't wish to see Pakistani actors not only on social media but also on music applications. After Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir were restricted from Indian users on social media, popular music streaming platforms Spotify and YouTube Music have also edited them out from their respective Hindi film posters. Mawra Hocane has been removed from the Sanam Teri Kasam poster, while Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan were cropped out from the Kapoor & Sons and Raees posters, respectively.

Pakistani Actors Removed From Their Hindi Film’s Album Covers on Spotify

(Photo Credit: Spotify)

Speaking about the recent omission of Pakistani actors from the posters of their films in music apps, Sanam Teri Kasam producer Deepak Mukut told Hindustan Times, "They didn't ask me, it's their decision. Whatever our government says, everyone has to follow."

Harshvardhan Rane also reacted to the move and told HT City, "Now they will say that my PR team got this done! No, its again common sense I assume, weeding is being exercised." ‘So Much Hate in Her Speech’: Harshvardhan Rane Hits Back at Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane After She Called His Exit From ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ As ‘PR Strategy’ (View Post).

Pakistani Actors’ Posters Also Pulled From Apple Music

Apple Music se bhi haata Diya I thought it was a joke @DeepakMukut bravo 👏 #SanamTeriKasam No Pak Prem 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mRXuvzS4np — Winner 🏆 💥 (@newterminator1) May 12, 2025

Mahira Khan Removed From Thumbnail of ‘Zaalima’ MV on YouTube

the level of pettiness is insane like no way they even removed mahira khan from the thumbnail of zaalima too😭😭😭 https://t.co/fZ5bXMKhpR pic.twitter.com/YU4U6wyoEt — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) May 12, 2025

The move comes just days after the Pakistani actors made anti-India remarks and condemned India's retaliatory actions against Pakistan by striking nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

