Parveen Babi can easily be the impression every woman needs today. The way she conducted herself, not conforming to any society laid norms, and just being her at a time when it was a rarity is a lesson in itself. She may not have led a very happy life afterward but the way she bolstered her progress in movies in a heavily male-dominated industry deserves a huge applause. Today is her birth anniversary, let us tell you that because of her stance and different way of approaching movies, Parveen Babi was the first Bollywood actress to be on the cover of TIME magazine. We are talking about 1976 here. Entertainment News | Book on Parveen Babi to Chronicle Person Behind ‘myth and Gossip’

Babi was 27 when TIME did a feature on her calling the Indian film industry 'Asia's Frenetic Film Scene'. She was fast becoming one of the most loved actresses of the nation with a majority of her movies with Amitabh Bachchan. She had a charm that was much more than the combined qualities of Zeenat Aman's sensuality, Hema Malini's beauty and Jaya Bachchan's naivety. She was all that and more.

Check out her TIME magazine cover picture...

(1976) Parveen Babi was the first Indian female actor to appear on the cover of @TIME magazine. pic.twitter.com/iGcr4yGr84 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) August 1, 2017

Parveen Babi had once said in an interview, "As a woman, I have my ego, my pride, I could never become a man’s tag!” And that's why she set every man free whom she thought didn't pay her the attention she deserved.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).