Vivek Budakoti and Rajendra Tiwari's directorial Patna Shuklla has been grabbing headlines since it was announced. The legal drama, which stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role, skipped its theatrical release and was out on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29. The movie also stars late Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij. Having said that, the courtroom drama is the latest one to be an unfortunate victim of piracy. According to reports, Patna Shuklla, which explores the horrific scam that destroys the lives and careers of underprivileged students, has been illegally made available in HD format on torrent sites like MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x, and Telegram channels. Patna Shuklla Movie Review: Raveena Tandon Shines in This Contrived Legal Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

This is not the first time a film has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every show or movie falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Patna Shuklla OTT Release: Here's When and Where to Watch Raveena Tandon's Courtroom Drama Online (Watch Video).

Watch Patna Shuklla Trailer:

Coming back to Patna Shuklla, critics have lauded the film starring Raveena Tandon as a lawyer. Her performance has been tagged as the lifeline of the legal drama.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).