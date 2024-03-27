The thrilling drama Patna Shuklla starring Raveena Tandon premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29, 2024. Tandon portrays lawyer Tanvi Shuklla, who fights for justice after witnessing a student entangled in a roll number scam. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama also stars Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and the late Satish Kaushik, among others, in key roles. Patna Shuklla: Raveena Tandon Cast As Lawyer in Film Alongside Late Actor Satish Kaushik (Watch Video).

Watch Patna Shuklla Trailer:

