The moment we hear the name Raaj Kumar, the word 'Jaani' said in his inimitable style comes to mind instantly. Till the first half of 2000, every actor had a distinct style and mannerisms. Nobody looked like a replica of each other like today's crop of actors. One of them was Raaj Kumar. His swashbuckling style and classy mannerisms won him many fans. Be it the way of dialogue delivery or just the way he carried himself, Raaj Kumar was one-of-a-kind. But did you know acting wasn't the profession he started with? He was a sub-inspector before movies happened. Coronavirus Lockdown: Ajay Devgn Requests Everyone to Stay Indoors By Sharing an Edited Clip from Raaj Kumar's 'Marte Dam Tak

As per reports, Raaj Kumar worked as a sub-inspector with Mumbai Police at the Mahim Police Station. There are several stories on how he was discovered. One of the stories says that a filmmaker met him at his workplace and offered him a role. Another story shares that Sohrab Modi spotted him un a theatre and offered him a role which he declined.

Raaj Kumar did play the role of a cop in a few movies like Itihaas. Well, we don't if it's a loss for Mumbai Police but Bollywood definitely gained a stylish actor in Raaj Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).