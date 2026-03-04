Mumbai, March 4: The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a comprehensive travel advisory ahead of the high-stakes T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England. With the match scheduled for Thursday, March 5, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, authorities are bracing for massive crowds in South Mumbai. To manage the expected surge in visitors, the police have cautioned motorists about significant congestion in the Marine Drive area and have strongly urged spectators to utilize public transportation.

The high-voltage encounter, which marks the third consecutive T20 World Cup semi-final meeting between the two rivals, is expected to draw over 33,000 fans to the stadium. Gates for the 7:00 PM IST match will open early at 4:00 PM to facilitate security checks and seating. Traffic officials emphasised that "public cooperation is essential for smooth movement," warning that the Marine Drive promenade and surrounding arterial roads will face heavy pressure from mid-afternoon until late night. India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Against England: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police Issues Advisory Ahead of India-England T20 World Cup Semi

Mumbai Traffic Advisory for IND vs ENG Match: Public Transport and Metro-3 Extensions

To alleviate road congestion, authorities have recommended using the Western Railway line, specifically the Churchgate and Marine Lines stations. Additionally, the newly operational Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) has announced extended services for the match day. The last train from Churchgate Metro Station toward Aarey and Cuffe Parade is now scheduled to depart at 11:59 PM, ensuring fans can exit the stadium after the final ball and still find a reliable, air-conditioned route home.

Gate-Wise Entry and Route Guidelines

The traffic police have released a specific gate-wise travel plan to ensure orderly entry into the stadium. Spectators holding tickets for Gates 1, 2, and 7 are advised to use the Churchgate Railway or Metro Station via E Road. Those heading to Gates 3 and 4 should utilize the Marine Lines Railway Station and the foot-overbridge (FOB) near the Roopkala Showroom on Maharshi Karve Road. How to Buy India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Tickets Online.

For fans assigned to Gates 5 and 6, the suggested route is through the Churchgate Station FOB located on Maharshi Karve Road, directly opposite the Income Tax Office. Authorities have asked fans to reach the stadium at least two hours before the toss to avoid the last-minute rush, which often leads to bottlenecking at entry points and on-road gridlock.

Motorists not attending the match are advised to avoid the Marine Drive (NS Road) stretch and use alternate routes such as Maharshi Karve Road or the Eastern Freeway to reach South Mumbai. While no total road closures have been announced for Monday, the traffic police warned that "temporary diversions may be implemented" on the match day depending on the real-time density of the crowd.

