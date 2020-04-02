Coronavirus Lockdown: Ajay Devgn Requests Everyone to Stay Indoors By Sharing an Edited Clip from Raaj Kumar's 'Marte Dam Tak'

Ajay Devgn and a still from Marte Dam Tak (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

You know Ajay Devgn is witty and often tagged as the biggest prankster of Bollywood. So when it comes to requesting or sending a social message, the actor ensures that he does it in his style and not like everyone else. While we expected the Singham actor to share a thank video for all his fans and admirers who wished him on his birthday today (April 2), the actor stunned (in a funny way) by sharing a video of veteran star Raaj Kumar instead. Obviously it wasn't to thank his fans but to request them to stay indoors amid this 21-day lockdown period. Lockdown Diaries: Hrithik Roshan Hones Piano Skills, Sussanne Khan Photobombs.

The edited video shows the yesteryear actor instructing his fellow actor to abide by the lockdown that's been imposed. He sends out a social message of staying indoors and thereby staying safe during these tough times. The scene belongs to 1987 release Marte Dam Tak that also starred Govinda and Farah Naaz in key roles. While actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and even Hrithik Roshan had already urged the masses to respect the government's decision and observe a 21-day lockdown at their residences, Ajay went a step ahead by making it sound impressive enough. Coronavirus Watchlist: 17 Baffling Puzzles Left by These Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Movies That You Can Crack While Rewatching!

Check Out the Edited Video

Check the Original Scene at 6:00

It was PM Narendra Modi's decision to observe the lockdown all over India as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. While essential commodities continue to remain available, other services are suspended in the nation till April 14. And let's hope they don't extend beyond that.