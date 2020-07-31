Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai was one of the most awaited films and it is finally here! The crime drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead along with an ensemble cast. The trailer of the same was much intriguing and loved by the cinephiles. Now, after a long wait, the Honey Trehan flick finally hit the streaming platform and the fans are finding it amazing. Raat Akeli Hai Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte’s Netflix Film Keeps You Guessing Till the End.

Radhika and Nawazuddin had earlier worked in Netflix original series, Sacred Games that became a popular in no time. This made fans eager about their next collaboration for this film. The fans were also excited about Radhika's 'return to Netflix.' So, what exactly do netizens feel about the film? Here are some of the tweets before you hit the play button.

'Brilliant Organic Performances'

Just watched #RaatAkeliHai!!!! The BEST thing to watch on #Netflix!!!! Brilliant organic performances as always by @Nawazuddin_S @radhika_apte!! But loved #ShivaniRaghuvanshi!!! Beautifully scripted mystery thriller and and enough suspense to keep you on the edge...loved it!!! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HP4vxyM46z — yasmin pasha (@yasminpasha) July 31, 2020

'Clever Politics'

#RaatAkeliHai Good film. Clever politics. No reason why one should'nt watch it. Netflix finally gets it absolutely right. https://t.co/spqG8myfda — Saahil (@saahilspeaking) July 31, 2020

'Copied But Delightful'

I loved it,, many copied concepts are taken into it but the creator makes it a very special thing and that is some pinch of bollywood. Some Knives out vibe is also there, pedophile concept, delightful to watch. #RaatAkeliHai — Shiroyasha_ (@utkarsh699) July 31, 2020

'Impressive But Slow'

#RaatAkeliHai was impressive slow burn whodunit.Nawaz has yet again delivered top quality. It somewhat resembles Knives Out but the characters keeps you invested throughout.Could have been trimmed a bit.Liked the final hour. An unexpected ending. pic.twitter.com/m83ZrwdEkY — Asmit Badge (@imasmit) July 31, 2020

'Don't Miss It'

The most twisted thriller of the year is here. Something happened that night in the haveli. Don’t miss it. @Nawazuddin_S as Jatil Yadav has nailed it but @radhika_apte once again steals the show. #RaatAkeliHai — Biswajit (@biswa_87) July 31, 2020

'Unpredictable'

#RaatAkeliHai is an unpredictable murder mystery. Despite the slow screenplay, it's engaging and keeps your interest intact since the inception till the climax, thanks to the twists & excellent performances, especially by #NawazuddinSiddiqui & #RadhikaApte. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐ — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) July 31, 2020

'Good Soundtrack'

#RaatAkeliHai has a good soundtrack and BGM, the search is on to find them. Any leads is appreciated.. pic.twitter.com/lLwicAIyOv — Phani Shankar (@phanishankar) July 31, 2020

Apart from Nawazuddin and Radhika, the also has stellar cast including Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava. The film revolves around a plot of a politician's mysterious murder and a small town cop investigating it. Now, that you know junta's response to the film, when are you watching? Leave your reviews in the comments section!

