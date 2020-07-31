Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai was one of the most awaited films and it is finally here! The crime drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead along with an ensemble cast. The trailer of the same was much intriguing and loved by the cinephiles. Now, after a long wait, the Honey Trehan flick finally hit the streaming platform and the fans are finding it amazing. Raat Akeli Hai Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte’s Netflix Film Keeps You Guessing Till the End.

Radhika and Nawazuddin had earlier worked in Netflix original series, Sacred Games that became a popular in no time. This made fans eager about their next collaboration for this film. The fans were also excited about Radhika's 'return to Netflix.' So, what exactly do netizens feel about the film? Here are some of the tweets before you hit the play button.

Apart from Nawazuddin and Radhika, the also has stellar cast including Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava. The film revolves around a plot of a politician's mysterious murder and a small town cop investigating it. Now, that you know junta's response to the film, when are you watching? Leave your reviews in the comments section!

