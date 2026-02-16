Following the massive success of its 2024 re-release, the cult horror phenomenon Tumbbad is officially moving forward with a high-stakes sequel. While Sohum Shah is set to reprise his role, the production has sparked significant industry buzz regarding its new antagonist. Reports suggest that powerhouse actors Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are currently the frontrunners to play the villain in Tumbbad 2. Prakash Raj Joins ‘Drishyam 3’ As Producers Threaten Akshaye Khanna With Legal Action Over INR 21 Crore Fee Dispute (View Post).

The sequel aims to expand the mythological universe established in 2018, shifting the focus toward the theme of immortality. As the project enters pre-production, the search for a formidable foil to Sohum Shah’s intensity has become the central talking point for fans and trade analysts alike.

Akshaye Khanna or Nawazuddin Siddqui To Play Antagonist In ‘Tumbbad 2’?

Unlike traditional horror villains, the makers of Tumbbad 2 are reportedly looking for a character with significant psychological layers. Sources close to the production indicate that the sequel requires a performer who can balance a menacing presence with the "emotional depth" necessary to match the film's dark, folkloric tone.

Both Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have long track records of playing complex, morally ambiguous characters. Khanna recently earned acclaim for his roles in Drishyam 2 and Section 375, while Siddiqui remains a favourite for dark, unpredictable portrayals in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav 2.0.

"The team wants someone who is not just menacing but also emotionally layered. The idea is to create a character who can match Sohum Shah's intensity," a source told Times Now.

Expanding the ‘Tumbbad’ Universe

The sequel comes at a time of renewed momentum for the franchise. Originally released in 2018 to critical acclaim but modest box-office numbers, Tumbbad achieved legendary status over the years via streaming. Its theatrical re-release in late 2024 finally brought the commercial success the makers had long sought, paving the way for a much larger budget.

Produced under the Sohum Shah Films banner in collaboration with Pen Studios, the sequel is expected to go on floors in early 2026. While Rahi Anil Barve directed the original, the second instalment will be helmed by Aadesh Prasad, who served as the co-director and writer on the first film.

What to Expect from the Sequel

While plot details remain largely under wraps, Sohum Shah has teased that the story will revolve around Pandurang, the son of the original protagonist Vinayak Rao. The film is expected to explore the "negative aspects of human nature" beyond just greed, which was the central theme of the first movie. ‘Tumbbad’ Movie Review: Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve’s Fantasy-Horror Film Is a Macabre Masterpiece! (LatestLY Exclusive).

With the tagline "Pralay Aayega" (Catastrophe is coming), the sequel promises a grander scale and deeper dives into the terrifying lore of Hastar. Though an official announcement regarding the casting of Khanna or Siddiqui is still pending, the inclusion of either actor would signal a major shift toward a more character-driven face-off in the upcoming horror epic.

