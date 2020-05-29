Raftaar, Krsna’s Rap Song Chaukanna from Hundred Will Make It in Your Playlist at One Go (Watch Video)

Raftaar, Krsna Song Chaukanna (Photo Credits: Twitter0

Rappers Raftaar and Krsna have come out with a song titled "Chaukanna", and they hope the peppy track "brings some sunshine in these gloomy times". The video of the rap number features Karan Wahi. "'Chaukanna' is a peppy number with an effortless hummable tune. We hope it brings some sunshine in these gloomy times. Working with Krsna and Karan was effortless, and I can't believe we managed to pull this off virtually," Raftaar said.

To this, Krsna added: "When people listen to this song, we want them to get into the vibe of the song and dance their hearts out - that's where the real fun lies!" The song is inspired by the leading characters of web show "Hundred", which stars Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru.

Raftaar, Krsna’s Rap Song Chaukanna

The show is about a terminally-ill girl looking for thrills, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion. Lara is the cop ACP Saumya Shukla, and Rinku plays the terminally-ill girl. The eight-episode series is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.