Raksha Bandhan 2020 has not been same for many due to lockdown. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of the celebration of this festival dedicated to sibling bond. The celebrations have turned into virtual meets and ordered rakhis. However, there are still a few lucky ones who got a chance to meet their siblings on this special day. Bollywood's big starry Kapoor family members are few of those. In the latest pic posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, we can see the near and dear ones celebrating together. Taimur Ali Khan Pouts In His Pic With Inaaya Naumi Kemmu And Kareena Kapoor Khan Knows Why!.

In the frame, one can see Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Neetu Singh, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and more. And of course, there is little nawab- Taimur Ali Khan. However, Karisma Kapoor is missing from the frame which she made it to by sending a video message for all. Here are the posts shared by Bebo, from their family lunch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post

View this post on Instagram Family lunch ❤️❤️ Miss you Lolo ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:34am PDT

Earlier, Kareena shared a cute post with tiny Pataudi siblings- Taimur and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in it. As Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu'ss daughter looked at her brother, Tim was busy pouting and Kareena took pride in that! Looks like the K-family is having a gala time even amid the lockdown.

