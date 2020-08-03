Your Instagram feed must be already flooded with the pictures and posts related to today's occasion- Rakshabhandhan. The snaps of brothers and sisters all over is like the beautiful celebration of the sweet and sour bond of siblings. Bollywood celebs too are showering their siblings with love and personal banter. One of the cutest posts in B-town's social media universe is that having Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in the frame! Raksha Bandhan 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Soha Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Others Share Adorable Posts Wishing Their Beloved Brothers (View Posts).

Actress Soha Ali Khan shared the adorable pic of 'Tim and Inni' on Instagram. The toddlers are seen posing on a ball, where Taimur is pouting and Inaaya is looking at him doing that! Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the same picture and wrote, "Inni wondering how Tim got that pout." Well, in case you are still unaware, Bebo hinted at herself as she is known to be pout queen! Check out the post below.

Kareena's Post:

Other actors like Priyanka Chopra, Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar etc posted about the auspicious occasion. Even though this year, Raksha Bandhan looks a bit different due to the pandemic, the emotion still remains the same.

