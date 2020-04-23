Rakul Preet Singh Reveals How Coronavirus Lockdown Affected the Shooting Schedules of all her Upcoming Releases

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire country to a standstill. With shooting schedules being disrupted, it would take some time for things to get back to normal in the entertainment industry. Actors and production houses are meanwhile waiting to chalk out different dates that would help ease the shooting process once the lockdown is lifted. Speaking about the same, Rakul Preet Singh in her recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama revealed how the COVID-19 lockdown affected her entire movie schedule and the projects that got stuck eventually. Rakul Preet Singh Provides Food Supplies for 200 Families in Gurugram's Slum Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

When asked which projects of hers were affected due to the coronavirus shutdown in the country, Rakul explained she had only 10 days of work left for her next with Arjun Kapoor. Later she was supposed to wrap John Abraham's Attack and then start working with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn for Indra Kumar's next. When the lockdown will be eventually lifted by the government, her priority would be to finish the cross border love story and then the rest of her projects. Rakul Preet Singh Shoots An Ad Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak Before Switching To Self-Quarantine (View Pics).

Check her Interview Below

The actress even believes gyms and theatres would be the last places to re-open considering the huge number of people that gather under one roof. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad will also miss its Diwali release slot since the team hasn't even begun shooting for it yet.