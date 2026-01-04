New York, January 4: A teacher and a nine-year-old student were hospitalised on the morning of December 31 after being attacked by two dogs outside an elementary school in New Orleans in Alabama, in the US. The incident occurred shortly before 8:00 am as the pair was walking toward the entrance of Homer A. Plessy Community School.

Emergency responders arrived quickly at the scene, providing immediate medical attention before transporting both victims to a nearby hospital for treatment of various bite wounds. The attack has prompted an immediate investigation by the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Louisiana SPCA). Dog Attack in US: Man, His 3-Month-Old Granddaughter Mauled to Death by 7 Pit Bulls in Tennessee.

Teacher, Minor Student Hospitalised After Dog Attack Outside Alabama School

According to initial reports, the dogs were not accompanied by an owner at the time of the encounter. School officials confirmed that the campus was placed on a brief lockdown following the incident to ensure no other students or staff were at risk, though classes eventually proceeded for the remainder of the day.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene near the school’s perimeter as the teacher attempted to intervene and protect the young student from the aggressive animals. Both victims sustained injuries described as significant but not life-threatening. Arkansas Dog Attack: Teen Girl Mauled to Death by Starving Dogs She Tried To Feed in US.

While the identity of the teacher and student has not been released to protect their privacy, the school administration issued a statement praising the teacher’s quick actions. The administration emphasized that student and staff safety remains its highest priority.

Animal Control officers successfully captured both dogs shortly after the attack. The Louisiana SPCA is currently holding the animals in quarantine to check for rabies and to evaluate their temperament. Authorities are working to determine whether the dogs are strays or if they escaped from a nearby residence. If an owner is identified, they could face citations or criminal charges depending on the outcome of the investigation into the city's leash law violations.

In the wake of the attack, the Plessy Community School has increased security presence during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up hours. Counselors were also made available on Thursday for students and staff members who witnessed the event or were affected by the news.

Local residents have expressed growing concern regarding unrestrained animals in the neighborhood. City officials noted that this incident serves as a reminder for pet owners to secure their property and for the public to report sightings of aggressive roaming dogs to 311 or animal control services immediately.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fox 8 Live), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

