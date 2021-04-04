Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh has shared a candid picture and the mantra she follows. Rakul posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in denim shorts and white vest. In the image, she is seen sitting on a yacht. Rakul Preet Singh Joins the List of Celebs Holidaying in the Maldives and Her Sexy Monokini Picture Beats All of their Clicks Combined.

"Laugh as much as you breathe and love as long as you liveA #sundaymoodA #happyeaster #candidmoments," Rakul wrote. On the work front, Rakul features in the upcoming digital film Sardar Ka Grandson alongside Arjun Kapoor. She also shares the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G. Rakul Preet Singh Is Waiting for the World to Be Normal, Shares Her Expression for the Same (View Post).

Check Out Rakulpreet Singh's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The actress will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in Devgn's upcoming directorial MayDay.

