Rakul Preet Singh has flown down to the Maldives to take a quick break before she gets busy with her professional commitments. Thanks to the air bubble that India shares with the country, the destination is currently a hot spot among the Indian tourists and this includes B-town celebrities. From Kajal Aggarwal who's currently on a honeymoon in the country to Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani - all B-towners are exploring the exotic beaches of the country while we are busy sulking. Rakul Preet Singh Is Pretty, Perfect and Poised in a Pink Pantsuit!

Rakul took to her Instagram account to share a rather hot picture in her bottle green monokini from her recent stay. Enjoying the bliss of the beautiful country while marvelling at its wonder, Rakul is certainly making the most of her vacay. One look at her picture and you'd start craving for a holiday desperately. If her blissful picture isn't convincing enough for you, the clear blue water behind her should do the trick for y'all. Yo or Hell No? Rakul Preet Singh's Blue Printed Dress by Hemant & Nandita.

Check Out Rakul's New Picture

We must say, Rakul's new picture in her beachwear overshadows the previous bunch we have seen by our celebs. Probably, it's the unusual colour of her monokini that's flattering our eyes and cherishing our soul! Speaking of her busy schedule, Rakul was recently announced as a new addition to Ajay Devgn's next directorial venture, Mayday that also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The actress is roped in to play a pilot and we must say, she'd make for a convincing one.

