Suddenly, Ashwatthama has become a hot property in Tinseltown thanks to a couple of major movies in the making. A few months back, Shahid Kapoor announced he is playing the mythological character in Aswatthama: The Saga Continues, directed by Sachin Ravi. Recently, the makers of the upcoming sci-fi fantasy Kalki 2898 AD revealed an intro teaser for Amitabh Bachchan's character in the film, confirming that he is playing the immortal Ashwatthama. Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan’s Youthful Transformation Into Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Leaves Fans Amazed! Check Out Netizen Reactions Here.

Interestingly, The Immortal Ashwatthama was also a film that Vicky Kaushal was supposed to lead, to be made by his Uri director Aditya Dhar. However, the film was shelved due to budget constraints.

So, who is this Ashwatthama? Avid readers of Ved Vyasa's legendary epic Mahabharata, or those who have at least watched the television serials based on the mythology, would be familiar with the character.

Watch the Intro Teaser of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD:

In case you need a quick refresher on Ashwatthama or are unaware of his significance in Indian mythology, do read ahead.

Who is Ashwatthama?

Ashwatthama is a pivotal character in the Mahabharata. He is the offspring of Guru Dronacharya and his wife, Kripi, and shared a close bond with both the Pandavas and the Kauravas during their tutelage in warfare under his father. According to the epic, he was an exceptionally formidable and skilled warrior, possessing extensive knowledge of celestial weapons or astras. Legend has it that he was conceived by Drona after years of penance to Lord Shiva, aspiring for a child of divine equivalence. Additionally, Ashwatthama is said to have been born with a potent gem adorning his forehead, though some versions suggest it was embedded in his hair, affording him extraordinary power and protection. In BR Chopra's Mahabharat, the character was played by Pradeep Rawat, popularly known for playing Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan and the antagonistic titular character in Ghajini.

The Kurukshetra War

During the great Kurukshetra war, Ashwatthama, like his father, was compelled to fight against the Pandavas on the side of the Kauravas. At one point during the conflict, Ashwatthama nearly clashed with Duryodhana when the latter insulted his father, who was then the Commander-in-Chief of the Kaurava army, for failing to capture Yudhishtra as promised and accused him of bias towards the Pandavas. When Dronacharya fell in the war due to deceit, Ashwatthama was furious with the Pandavas and Dhristadyumna, the son of the slain king Drupada, for killing his father through trickery. Dronacharya was too formidable an adversary to be defeated, so the Pandava faction devised a plot to trick him into laying down his arms.

Bhima slew an elephant named Ashwatthama and then shouted within Dronacharya's earshot that 'Ashwatthama' had been killed. A distraught Dronacharya looked to Yuddhistra for confirmation, and upon the prodding of Lord Krishna, Yuddhistra, who had never spoken an untruth before, said, "Ashwatthama has been killed..." and then, in a lower tone that Dronacharya couldn't hear, added, "Ashwatthama the elephant."

Watch Dronacharya's Death Scene in BR Chopra's Mahabharat:

Believing Ashwatthama to be dead, Dronacharya, as the Pandavas intended, laid down his arms in his chariot and began to perform penance. The Pandavas had only planned to take him as a prisoner; however, a vengeful Dhristadyumna leapt onto his chariot and beheaded Drona in retaliation for killing his father. An enraged Ashwatthama invoked the powerful Narayanastra against the Pandava army, but Lord Krishna came to their rescue.

The Destruction of Pandava Camp

After Duryodhana fell in a duel against Bhima, the only remaining warriors in the Kaurava camp were Ashwatthama, Kripacharya, and Kritavarma. This trio swore vengeance on behalf of the fatally injured Duryodhana and launched an attack on the Pandava camp, where most were asleep after celebrating their victory against the Kauravas, under the cloak of night. Ashwatthama exacted his vengeance for the death of his father by killing Dhristadyumna in his sleep, along with Shikhandi, who had played a pivotal role in Bheeshma's demise. He also slew the sons of Draupadi, believing them to be the Pandavas, unaware that the Pandavas and Lord Krishna were absent from the camp during this massacre. Dulquer Salmaan in Kalki 2898 AD? Malayalam Superstar Teases His Rumoured Casting in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Film on Social Media - Here's How!

Ashwatthama's Camp Attack and Later Capture in BR Chopra's Mahabharat:

Believing they had successfully eliminated the Pandavas, the trio returned to Duryodhana to deliver the supposed good news. Duryodhana, on the brink of death, passed away believing that his sworn enemies were no more.

The Immortal Curse

The Pandavas and Lord Krishna embark on a pursuit of Ashwatthama to seek justice for the murders he committed. When the warrior finds himself surrounded by his enemies, a desperate Ashwatthama invokes Brahmastra, considered the most powerful astra, and directs it to kill Arjuna's unborn grandson in the womb of his son Abhimanyu's widow, Uttara. Once more, it is Lord Krishna who intervenes and saves the foetus.

At this juncture, Ashwatthama accepts defeat and relinquishes his gem to the Pandavas. However, an enraged Lord Krishna curses him, condemning him to wander the Earth until the end of Kali Yuga, afflicted with festering wounds and deformities on his body. This might explain why Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD is depicted as covered in bandages. Thus, Ashwatthama joins the ranks of the Chiranjeevis—the others being Mahabali, Vyasa, Lord Hanuman, Vibhishana, Kripa, and Parashurama—though he is the sole one burdened with the curse of 'immortality'.

Kalki 2898 AD Announcement Teaser:

Coming to Kalki 2898 AD, since it is confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan is playing Ashwatthama, here's us making a doomed prediction - there is a major possibility that his character won't survive the end of the film. Prabhas is playing Bhairava, who is said to an iteration of Kalki, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, whose arrival heralds the end of Kali yuga (which began after the fall of Dwaraka and the death of Lord Krishna at the end of Dwapara Yuga). Since Ashwatthama's curse ends with Kali Yuga, the film could herald the moment when the character would finally get the mortality he is yearning for.

