Social media does not really need a specific topic to set a trend on. There have been many circumstances when one has to find out why a thing is trending on Twitter. However, one thing that is inevitable from this culture is flooding of memes. The meme creators are real quick in gauging an incident and turn it into a joke irrespective of how silly it is! This is how Ranbir Kapoor trending on Twitter for Raksha Bandhan 2020 pics feels like.

RK, who is not on any social media platform, is trending like crazy on Twitter. If you click on hashtag #RanbirKapoor, all you will find is his pictures and memes. These snaps are from the Kapoor family lunch session which was attended by his girlfriend Alia Bhatt along with Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Armaan Jain, Tara Sutaria and more. Apart from these starry pics, his cute and goofy pictures with sister Riddhima Sahani posted by Neetu Kapoor are also viral. Yes, that's that. That's the sole reason why the Rockstar actor is trending. Soon memes flowed in that made fun of this trend. Here, check out a few of them.

View this post on Instagram Family lunch ❤️❤️ Miss you Lolo ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️😍 A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Aug 3, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

*#RanbirKapoor after seeing him trending on twitter after posting pics : pic.twitter.com/H160XUbMYc — Pranay taiwade (@life_tales_) August 3, 2020

People trending #RanbirKapoor just because he shared a family get together photo Me to them pic.twitter.com/iGqsCmPfSu — Surabhi Mittal (@surabhihihihi) August 3, 2020

#RanbirKapoor is trending because he celebrated rakshabandhan. Meanwhile, me after seeing this trend. pic.twitter.com/YnvGjsEsGS — shreya🌸🌺 (@Shreya_singh06) August 3, 2020

Guys Ranbir Kapoor is Best Actor, trolling him doesn’t make any sense. He is the only actor who doesn’t show off, Even he don’t have any Social Networking site! 🙌😎👏👏👏👏👏👏#RanbirKapoor — sumit upadhyay (@Iammilando) July 17, 2020

RK has indeed shown his presence after a long time, even though through social media. He has been away from public eye since lockdown and the only way to see him virtually is when someone else posts his pictures. May be that's all the hype about. Never-mind as true RK fans won't complain about this at all!

