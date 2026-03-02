Actor Ranbir Kapoor surprised fans and paparazzi on Sunday by debuting a new clean-shaven look and fresh hairstyle, signalling a departure from the bearded appearance he had maintained for nearly a year. Attending an Indian Super Gaming League (ISGL) event alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Kapoor’s transformation comes as he balances the final schedules of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War and preparations for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. ‘ARKS’ Completes 1 Year: Ranbir Kapoor Steps Out in Cool Look (See Pic)

Ranbir Kapoor's Clean-Shaven Look - See Post

Ranbir Kapoor Jokes at Paparazzi

The actor, dressed in a leather jacket and dark sunglasses, was greeted by a frantic media presence. At one point, as photographers crowded him, Kapoor was heard jokingly remarking, “Camera mooh ke andar daal raha hai, pagal (You’re putting the camera right into my face, crazy).” Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up on Fatherhood, Says He Wants To Break ‘Glass Wall’ With Daughter Raha (Watch Video)

The Secret Best FIFA Player in Bollywood

During the event, the conversation shifted from cinema to the actors' shared passion for gaming. Ranbir and Abhishek, both of whom own stakes in football franchises (Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC respectively), discussed the competitive nature of their industry peers when playing FIFA. When asked to identify the best player in the film circle, Abhishek surprised the audience by naming veteran actor Boman Irani. "He is one of the better FIFA players in India. He is insane! He plays every day for 2-3 hours," Bachchan revealed, with Kapoor nodding in agreement. Abhishek also highlighted the economic scale of the gaming industry, noting, “If you look at the figures, gaming as an industry is even bigger than films right now. In fact, it is three times the revenue.”

Ranbir Kapoor Preps for ‘Ramayana’

Ranbir’s new look is believed to be linked to his transition between roles. He has been filming Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, a period romance where he reportedly plays an Indian Air Force officer. Recent reports indicate the film’s budget has stabilised at approximately INR 350 crore, with a significant portion of the shoot already completed. Simultaneously, Kapoor is gearing up for his role as Lord Rama in Ramayana Part 1. The high-budget epic is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release and features an ensemble cast Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Ranbir Kapoor Stuns the Internet With Stylish New Look in Latest Public Appearance; Netizens Go Gaga Over Actor, Say ‘20 Saal Ka Lagra Hai’ (Watch Video)

Abhishek Bachchan Joins Shah Rukh Khan in ‘King’

Abhishek Bachchan also shared updates on his upcoming project, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan and features Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role. Bachchan is set to play the primary antagonist in the action-thriller, which is reportedly inspired by the French classic Léon: The Professional. King is currently slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

