Virat Kohli is finally an IPL champion! It has taken him 18 years and it has surely been worth the wait. In front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, the star cricketer experienced a wave of emotions as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to win the title. Chasing 191 to win, Punjab Kings were restricted to 184/7 and despite Shashank Singh's best efforts, it was not enough. After the win was confirmed, Virat Kohli broke down in tears and also had a warm hug with his wife Anushka Sharma and AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle among others. Virat Kohli Kisses IPL 2025 Trophy As Rajat Patidar and Co End 18-Year Wait for Indian Premier League Title With Win Over Punjab Kings in Final (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Wins First-Ever IPL Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)