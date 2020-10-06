It is late actor-politician Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary today. The charming actor from the golden era has been a favourite of many. He starred in many Bollywood blockbusters, leaving the fans wanting more of him on the silver screen. Music plays a crucial role in an actor's filmy career, especially in India. The fans often associate the star with the songs that he has featured him, making them even more memorable. So, here, we have chosen 5 songs of the late handsome artist that have made permanent home into the heart of his admirers. 43 Years of Amar Akbar Anthony: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How This Film's Box Office Performance Easily Beats Baahubali 2’s Records.

Take a Look Here:

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye (Jurm)-

Who does not know this soothing song? A perfect piece of melody to comfort a restless heart.

Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki (Chandni)-

This song weaves the amazing combination of rain, memories and heartbreak in one go...

Ruk Jaana Nahin (Imtihaan)-

The track is like a nudge in the right direction when one feels low about the lows of life.

Wada Karle Sajna Tere Bina (Haath Ki Safai)-

One just cannot simply get over how beautiful and catchy this song is! Still a hit amongst love-struck couples!

Koi Hota Jisko Apna (Mere Apne)-

Lights Off, Dim Light, Rain By The Window and This Song!

These are five of those songs which will always make the fans miss him a bit more. But then thanks to these songs again, he will live forever into every fan's heart through melody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).