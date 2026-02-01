The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has apprehended five suspects from Pune in connection with the early morning firing outside the residence of Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The breakthrough came within hours of the incident, following a coordinated operation by a 12-member investigative team that tracked the suspects through technical surveillance. Rohit Shetty Residence Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Warns ‘Next Bullets Will Hit His Chest’.

Identities of the Detained Suspects

The Mumbai Police confirmed that five individuals were picked up from various locations in Pune on Sunday afternoon. The suspects, most of whom are in their late teens and early twenties, have been identified as:

Aman Anand Marote (27): A resident of Karvenagar, Pune.

Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19): Also a resident of Karvenagar, Pune.

Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20): Residing in the Dhayari area of Pune.

Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18): A resident of Dhayari, Pune.

Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23): A resident of Pune.

Mumbai Police Detain 5 People in Connection With Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Residence

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Pune Police have detained five people (Aman Anand, Aditya Gyaneshwar, Siddharth Deepak, Samarth, and Swapnil) in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence. Three of them have been arrested and brought to the… pic.twitter.com/s8Nb2MVpkW — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

The suspects are currently being interrogated to determine their specific roles in the shooting and their potential affiliation with organised crime syndicates.

Security Tightened Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence, Shetty Tower in Mumbai’s Juhu

Mumbai: Police security has been deployed outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence as Crime Branch officials reach the premises to record his statement. pic.twitter.com/GZnEPpRzAc — IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2026

Details of the Shooting Incident

The firing occurred around 12:45 AM on Sunday at "Shetty Tower," the director’s residence in Juhu. Two motorcycle-borne assailants fired four rounds at the building. While one bullet reportedly struck a glass panel on a balcony, no injuries were sustained.

Following the attack, the Juhu police and forensic teams visited the site twice to collect evidence, including empty cartridges. Rohit Shetty's statement has since been recorded as part of the formal investigation.

Lawrence Bihsnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

The incident has been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a social media post by wanted gangster Shubham Lonkar surfaced online. Lonkar, who is also a key suspect in the murder of politician Baba Siddique, claimed that he, along with associates Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, and Harman Sandhu, orchestrated the attack.

The threatening post warned Shetty against "interfering" in their activities, describing the firing as a "small trailer." The message further threatened the broader Bollywood industry, suggesting more severe consequences if their warnings were ignored.

Investigation and Security

The Mumbai Police have intensified security around the filmmaker’s residence and are investigating the logistics of the attack, including how the suspects travelled from Pune to Mumbai. The focus now shifts to verifying the digital footprint of the threatening messages and establishing the direct link between the five detainees and the Bishnoi gang leadership. Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Three Bullet Holes Found on Building Wall, Police Scans CCTV Footage.

Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and the suspects are expected to be produced in court following their initial interrogation.

