Mumbai, February 1: Five rounds of bullets were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence on Saturday night. In exclusive footage shot by IANS, bullet holes are clearly visible in one of the glass panels of the balcony. The clip shows three bullet holes on the building. Rohit Shetty's home has two gates, and more than 10 CCTVs can be seen across the tower. Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai Residence Targeted by Gunfire, Police Launch Investigation.

As part of the investigation, four to five teams of the Crime Branch are now combing through over 100 nearby CCTV footages in search of the culprits. The police are going through the footage from CCTV cameras installed outside Shetty Tower and nearby buildings to trace the escape route of the attackers.

Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty's House - Watch Video:

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Unidentified individuals fired multiple rounds (about four to five shots) outside the residence of Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, prompting panic among residents. The incident occurred around midnight to early morning, and while no injuries have been… pic.twitter.com/sXkKStaPvb — IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2026

Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: How It Happened

According to police sources, the incident occurred between around 12:30 and 1:00 AM on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The exact number of attackers is not known till now. After the shooting, the suspects managed to escape from the scene. As soon as the incident was reported, senior officers of the Mumbai Police and teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch reached the scene.

For security reasons, the entire area has been cordoned off. Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts has already collected bullets and other evidence from the site. However, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti has confirmed the firing and that an investigation is being conducted by the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch in the matter.

It must be noted that this firing incident took place in Juhu, one of the city's most upscale neighborhoods, where several Bollywood celebrities live, putting a big question mark on the security arrangements in the upscale areas. The exact motive behind the firing is not known till now. Kamaal R Khan Granted Bail: Mumbai Court Grants Bail to KRK in Oshiwara Firing Incident on Personal Bond of INR 25,000.

Refreshing your memory, a similar incident took place outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence in 2024. Two bike-borne men fired four rounds of gunshots before fleeing the spot.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).