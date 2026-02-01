In a significant escalation of threats against the Indian film industry, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for a firing incident outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty early Sunday morning. The group issued a chilling warning on social media, describing the gunfire as a "trailer" and threatening that future attacks would target the director directly. Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Three Bullet Holes Found on Building Wall, Police Scans CCTV Footage.

Late-Night Firing at Shetty Tower

The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 AM on Sunday, February 1, 2026. According to Mumbai Police, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants fired four to five rounds at the filmmaker’s building, Shetty Tower, in the upscale Juhu neighbourhood.

Rohit Shetty was reportedly inside his residence at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though forensic teams later recovered empty bullet shells from the site and noted bullet marks on a glass balcony panel.

Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Hours after the attack, the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate claimed responsibility through social media posts linked to operatives Shubham Lonkar and Aarzoo Bishnoi. The gang alleged they had previously warned Shetty to "not interfere" in their operations.

The post included a direct threat to the filmmaker's life, stating, "This is just a small trailer. If he doesn’t listen, the next bullets won’t be outside the house, they will be inside his bedroom, into his chest."

The message further warned the wider Bollywood community to "mend their ways," referencing the 2024 assassination of politician Baba Siddique as a grim precedent.

#BREAKING Five rounds of shots fired outside Bollywood film director and producer Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility. A social media post shared by gang members Shubham Lonkar & Arzu Bishnoi stated that they, along with… pic.twitter.com/sygERkrifp — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 1, 2026

Massive Manhunt and Investigation

The Mumbai Crime Branch has formed 12 special teams to track down the suspects. Investigators are currently scanning over 100 CCTV feeds from the Juhu and Vile Parle areas to identify the shooters and their escape route.

One suspect has already been detained in Pune for questioning. Following the incident, the Mumbai Police have significantly increased security around Shetty’s residence and are reportedly reviewing the safety protocols for several other high-profile industry figures. According to a report in Hindustan Times, four people connected to the matter have been detained by the Mumbai Police. The police are currently investigating to verify the claim made by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing Case: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Handler Bandhu Man Singh in Connection With Firing at Kap Cafe in Canada.

Pattern of Targeted Intimidation

This shooting follows a series of high-profile attacks and threats linked to the Bishnoi gang, including the 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence. Authorities view these incidents as part of a broader attempt by organised crime syndicates to exert influence and facilitate extortion within the entertainment sector.

