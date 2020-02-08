Romantic Songs For Valentine's Day 2020: These Melodious Bollywood Numbers Are Perfect to Set The Mood For Love (Watch Videos)

Romantic Songs of Bollywood (Photo Credits: Twitter, YouTube)

February is the month of love and whether or not you have a special someone in your love, you feel all the love that’s in the air. While the entire month is open to loving and being loved, the special Valentine's week starts with Rose Day on February 7th, Propose Day on 8th February, Chocolate Day on 9th February, Teddy Day on 10th February, Promise Day on 11th February, Hug Day on 12th February, Kiss Day on 13th February and lastly Valentine's Day on 14th February. Each day in Valentine's week has its own significance. Happy Rose Day 2020: It’s Time Sidharth Shukla Should ‘Peace Out’ With Rashami Desai With a Bunch of White Flowers.

And before Valentine's Day 2020 arrives with full fervour on February 14, here are 5 songs that we feel should be on everyone's playlist on Valentine's Day 'on repeat':

Pehla Nasha

This Sadhana Sargam - Udit Narayan number qualifies as the most romantic song and hence at the top of our list. The feeling of falling in love is perfectly summarised by every music note and ever lyric line in this Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander number made immortal by Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka, who made teenage-romance look super-cool on screen.

Hum Tum

Crooned by Babul Supriyo for Saif Ali Khan and Alka Yagnik for Rani Mukerji, this qualifies as a post love confession and in the middle of a romantic relationship song. We see Rani's character Rhea imagine herself with Karan (Saif Ali Khan) in various situations and how they would look together. Well, the song certainly makes us feel all kinds of mushy and in love (even when you aren't).

Zara Si Dil Mein De Jagah Tu

There is a perception revolving kissing star Emraan Hashmi, irrespective of whether or not his films work, his songs sure do. And one of Emraan's movies' most famous songs was Jannat's "Zara Si Dil Mein De Jagah Tu". Sung by the man with the magical voice KK, "Zara Si Dil..." is a propose song, but nevertheless, romantic AF, and a perfect fit for Valentine's Day.

Tum Hi Ho

Arijit Singh became a sensation with his romantic ballad with this Aashiqui 2 number. Performed by debutants Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, we’d like to believe that the song’s magic was so potent that its on-screen chemistry rubbed off on the pair off-screen too. "Tum Hi Ho", a song about how two people in love can not bear to stay separated for too long, hands down is one of the most romantic songs there ever was in Bollywood.

Kaise Hua

This Kabir Singh love ballad describes one's feeling when love gradually happens. Sitting by oneself all alone and smirking, thinking about your loved one and how you fall in love and don't even realise it. In short... perfect!