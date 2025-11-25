Laughter Chefs Season 3 returned to television with a bang, but this time, the laughter feels a bit more scripted than spontaneous. The new season, which premiered on November 22 at 9 PM on Colors TV, brings together an impressive line up of television stars yet the chaotic kitchen seems to have taken over the comedy. ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Tentative Contestant List: From Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee – Celebrities Expected To Join the Fan-Favourite Culinary Show.

Vivian Dsena, Tejasswi Prakash Join Star-Studded Cast

After the unexpected success of the previous season that crowned Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra as winners, the makers have brought in both returning contestants and fresh faces. Season 3 features Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Jannat Zubair, along with newcomers Vivian Dsena, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Eisha Singh and Isha Malviya. Bharti Singh once again takes the hosting reins, while Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi returns as judge.

‘Laughter Chefs 3' Format

The format remains familiar, celebrity pairs attempt to cook under pressure while cracking jokes and navigating complete kitchen mayhem. The idea is to blend humour with cooking, but this season seems to have lost that delicate balance. The show now feels like cooking meets chaos, with exaggerated reactions and over-the-top antics overshadowing the humour. A new twist introduces two competing teams, Team Churi (knife) and Team Kaanta (fork). Contestants earn stars for their teams by winning cooking challenges, and the team with the most stars at the end will take home the trophy. While this structure adds some excitement, the content feels repetitive and forced. New Season of 'Laughter Chefs' Announced.

‘Laughter Chefs 3’ Criticised for Overacting

From excessive food wastage to overdramatised moments and childish animations, the show’s creative spark seems to be fading. Tejasswi Prakash, who earlier impressed fans on Celebrity MasterChef, comes across as uncharacteristically timid here, while Isha Malviya’s over-the-top reactions feel unnecessary. Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar’s banter once again dips into cringe territory, including some unfunny body-shaming remarks.

Vivian Dsena, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair Shine in ‘Laughter Chefs 3’

Surprisingly, Vivian Dsena, known for his strong career choices, feels misplaced in this chaotic environment. Yet, he maintains dignity and focus, trying to perform sincerely amid the noise. Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair, however, emerge as one of the more balanced pairs - their teamwork feels genuine, and their humour organic. Aly’s enthusiasm and Jannat’s natural reactions make them early fan favourites. Elvish Yadav’s witty one-liners still manage to draw real laughs, salvaging the show’s dwindling humour. Meanwhile, real-life couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee bring authenticity and warmth to their dynamic, even if they occasionally get carried away. While Laughter Chefs 3 delivers a few entertaining moments, it often feels too loud for its own good. The contestants’ laughter sometimes appears rehearsed, and the jokes don’t always land. What made Season 1 special was its natural charm it didn’t try too hard to be funny. Unfortunately, this season’s attempt to “amplify” that formula has only made it feel artificial. ‘Laughter Chefs 2’: 'Shaky' Actress Isha Malviya Reunites With Exes Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel on Cooking Show, Abhishek Says ‘No Hatred Between Us’.

Watch 'Laughter Chefs Season 3' Promo:

Watch ‘Laughter Chefs 3'

Still, loyal fans seem thrilled to see their favourite celebrities together again. Social media buzzed with excitement after the premiere, with fans praising the show’s energy and Bharti Singh’s effortless hosting. New episodes of Laughter Chefs Season 3 air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV and stream digitally on JioHotstar.

