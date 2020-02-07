Happy Rose Day 2020: It’s Time Sidharth Shukla Should ‘Peace Out’ With Rashami Desai With a Bunch of White Flowers

Sidharth & Rashami (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 were the most excited ones when they heard the news of ex-flames Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai been part of the show. But sadly, their equation did not turn out the way it should have been. As Rashami and Sidharth created quite a stir on the controversial series. From Desai throwing hot tea on Shukla to the man indirectly calling Rashami characterless via his 'asis ladki' comment, the two have always locked horns in the house. But now, the Dil Se Dil Tak stars have calmed down a bit and are usually seen pulling each other's leg. Well, as their equation is currently leading to all things cute, we feel that the two should peace out today and turn into dost once again. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz Slid Into the Finale Week by Using Their Elite Club Immunity.

And you know why are telling them to reunite now, as it's Rose Day today and what a better day to come close. Having said that, while we suggest that Shukla should give white roses (denotes peace) to the TV actress and end the animosity, it totally demands on the guy if he wants to even give a bunce of red roses. *wink wink* The two are immensely respected in the fraternity and a peace out moment of them on national TV will be a move in their favour. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra Trend on Twitter After Former Fights With Asim Riaz and Saves Latter.

Check Out This Adorable Pic From Dil Se Dil Tak:

Sid and Rashami (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, in other news, Rashami has said it all on national TV that she sees no future with her beau Arhaan Khan (break-up of sorts). With this, chances are that the ex-flames (Sid-Rash) can sort their differences and reconcile. As fans love their jodi, so why not make it a reality? Coming to point, can the rose day be also celebrated on Bigg Boss 13. Stay tuned!