It was 11 years ago back in 2012, when actor Saif Ali Khan and two others-Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi allegedly assaulted a South African businessman and his father-in-law at a hotel in Mumbai. According to reports, the trial is likely to begin from June 15. On April 24, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate read out charges against Saif Ali Khan and his two friends. A complaint was filed by Sharma after a fight at the five star restaurant on February 22, 2012. Based on the complaint lodged, Saif, Shakeel and Bilal were arrested. Later they were released on bail. Saif Ali Khan’s 2012 Assault Case Trial to Begin From June- Reports.

What exactly happened? Back in 2012, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor, along with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora and some male friends were having lunch at a restaurant. According to police, businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma protested against the loud and annoying chatter of the group, which incensed Saif and co. In the argument that ensued, Saif allegedly threatened and punched Sharma in his nose. Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan Bring Back the Epic Ramayana on Screen (Watch Video).

Later Sharma accused Saif and his friends of hitting his father-in-law Raman Patel as well. On the other hand, Saif has also issued statement which claims that that Sharma made offensive and provocative statements and used abusive language.

