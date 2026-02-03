Netflix India has officially announced its upcoming thriller, Kartavya, marking the unexpected acting debut of renowned journalist Saurabh Dwivedi. The film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, features Dwivedi in a pivotal role alongside Bollywood veteran Saif Ali Khan. The announcement was made during the Netflix India Slate 2026 event, sparking immediate interest across social media platforms. ‘Ikka’ First Look: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna Reunite After 29 Years for Intense Courtroom Drama on Netflix (Watch Teaser).

'Kartavya' Announcement

The first glimpse of Kartavya was revealed through a high-stakes teaser that sets a gritty, investigative tone. The film sees Saif Ali Khan returning to the uniform as a police officer, a role he famously excelled in during Netflix's Sacred Games.

Netflix Reveals ‘Kartavya’ Lead Cast

Directed by Pulkit (known for Bhakshak), the teaser features the tagline: "Dharm aur karm ke yuddh mein, kya kartavya jeet payega?" (In the war between religion and deed, will duty prevail?). The project boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast, including Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Chaudhari, and Zakir Hussain.

Saurabh Dwivedi's Viral Look

While the film features established stars, the "viral" highlight of the announcement has been the first look of Saurabh Dwivedi. Known for his grounded and scholarly appearance in the newsroom, Dwivedi’s transition to the screen appears seamless.

Images from the teaser show him in a character-driven avatar that has surprised fans and colleagues alike. Social media reactions have been swift, with many expressing curiosity about how the journalist’s sharp oratory skills will translate into a scripted performance.

Saurabh Dwivedi Radiates Boss Energy in ‘Kartavya’ First Look Poster

Netizens React to Saurabh Dwivedi's Viral Look from ‘Kartavya’

Taking to the post's comment section, netizens were both thrilled and confused to see Saurabh Dwivedi be a part of teh upcoming film. A user shared their thoughts and wrote, "Are yeh kis line mein aagaye bhaisaab?" Another user wrote, "Yeh banda to jaan pehchana lag raha hai." (This person looks familiar). Another comment read, "End goal sabka Bollywood hi hai."

From Newsroom to Camera: Who is Saurabh Dwivedi?

Saurabh Dwivedi is a prominent Indian journalist and the founding editor of the digital news platform The Lallantop. A graduate of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), he became a household name for his unique storytelling style and deep political insights. Saurabh Dwivedi Spotted With Girija Oak, Tamannaah Bhatia and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Mumbai (Watch Viral Video).

Having recently transitioned to a leadership role at The Indian Express after a long tenure with the India Today Group, Dwivedi's foray into acting represents a rare crossover between mainstream journalism and Hindi cinema.

