Saif Ali Khan is a star kid who waited patiently, to make the industry in particular and the audience, in general, accept him as an actor. He tried to fit into the many 90s templates - love triangles, multi-starrers, plethora of two-hero projects, playing mostly the wily funny guy. It didn't help that he didn't look like a typical hero. Skinny, with unusual facial features, funny mop of hair, anglicised Hindi with early marriage, two kids to boot. Saif's start was quite rocky even though it began with Yash Chopra's Parampara. He said in an interview with Mid-day, "A lot of these (90s movies of his) films at that time, had great music. That kind of helped [us] survive. You could be an audio hero. I think, I kind of was — quite presentable doing a lot of songs." Saif has always been honest about how he fared as an actor back in the 90s. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Expecting Their Second Child

But we have to say, whether it's because of his lineage or a really fun personality, Saif managed to get work consistently. Thanks to that, Saif grabbed a few movies that not just changed the course of his career but also proved to everyone he is a commendable actor who doesn't have to belong to any template. Here're five of the movies that helped Saif evolve as an actor, according to us.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Dil Chahta Hai did a favour to a lot of people. The first time director Farhan Akhtar, the audience of the new millennium, Akshaye Khanna and more importantly Saif. To think that Saif wasn't too kicked about this role in the first place is simply impossible. We have to thank Aamir Khan for pushing him to be Sameer and till date, we haven't forgotten him. Saif played this man perpetually in love with the feeling of falling in love. He did it with so much conviction we all wished we had a friend like him who will need our assistance all his life but will also be the rock that will never abandon his friends. Everything changed for the actor after that. He saw a new-found liking for him among filmmakers.

Ek Haseena Thi (2004)

After third-wheeling in many love stories post-DCH, Saif finally stumbles upon a script that left everyone zapped. He was a suave ruthless man who would sacrifice anything to survive including his girl. It's not just us even Saif was quite skeptical about the character before signing the film. As the name suggests, this is a Urmila Matondkar film but never does Saif gets dwarfed by the narrative. The unapologetic portrayal is still fresh in our minds.

Omkara (2006)

That was a shocker for many, especially the one who felt Saif was too 'English' and 'Posh' for Hindi movies. It was as if Saif had shed a skin he was wearing for so long to reveal a newer him. Langda Tyagi is a breakout role and a breakthrough performance. He was vile, not-so-pretty, sneering, mouthing cuss words at random, conniving - none you would associate with a person like Saif who did romantic hero roles for the better part of his initial years. Yet he shined.

Being Cyrus (2006)

Talk about playing to your strengths, Being Cyrus is an English film. Saif was instantly home despite the character being of scheming kind. The film is even narrated by him who murders people, so you can imagine how cocky the whole set up is. He had anyway successfully moved to the grey side with Ek Hasina, Being Cyrus just added finesse to it.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

A lot of Love Aaj Kal's success is credited to the way the film has been written. Imtiaz Ali knows his relationships when he etches it. While Deepika Padukone mirrored a confident girl pretty well, it was Saif's non-committal fare that gets you hooked more. Saif anyway has a way of getting the urban guy not sure about a relationship on point, thanks to movies like Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Love Aaj Kal just tried to humanise with his likings rather than making him a bad person. His transition from a happy man who had a breakup party to the one trapped in his own desires was incredible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).