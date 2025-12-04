Google has released its Year In Search 2025, highlighting the most searched queries across entertainment, sports, politics, technology, lifestyle, and gaming. The list drops every December, giving a clear snapshot of what everyone was looking up throughout the year. 2025 truly felt like a year of fresh energy, especially in the entertainment industry, as Gen-Z stars Ahaan Pandat and Aneet Pdad topped the A–Z list of trending searches for the year. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Win CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2025; Ahaan Gets Emotional in First-Ever Award Speech, Aneet Calls Him ‘Best Friend’, As She Kisses Him (Watch Video).

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Top Google’s List of Google’s A-Z Searches in 2025

In an era where information is just a click away, Google's Year in Search 2025 list reveals a lot more than search trends - it reveals the curiosity of millions browsing the internet. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda stand tall in the year's A-Z list of the most searched. Thanks to their heartfelt performances in Mohit Suri's blockbuster romantic musical, Saiyaara. The young talents were the top trending entertainment personalities in the country.

Top Trending Celebrities of 2025 in India

(Photo Credit: Google India)

Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Makes It to Google’s Most Searched Terms in India

Legendary actor Dharmendra, aka 'He-Man' of Bollywood, left everyone in India heartbroken with his passing on November 24, 2025. Among the Top 10 new events in India, the Sholay actor ranked at No. 2. His passing marked the end of a significant loss in Indian cinema, but his contributions continue to keep him alive in the hearts of millions across the globe.

The iconic horror-mystery franchise Final Destination returned with its latest instalment, Final Destination: Bloodlines, on May 16, 2025, sparking curiosity among fans. It also became the most-searched international film in India in 2025.

'Saiyaara' Becomes India’s Most Searched Film of 2025, ‘Kantara’ Ranks Second

Acclaimed Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty made a roaring comeback to the big screen with Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to his hit 2022 film. The mythological action thriller, also featuring Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, pulled fans to the theatres in huge numbers, making it one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2025. It stood at the No. 2 spot in the top movies searched in India.

Talking about film, how can one miss Mohit Suri's fan-favourite film Saiyaara. The movie's theatrical release had sparked a wave of excitement among fans who were thrilled to catch it in the theatres, given the director's record of delivering smashing hits in the romantic-musical genre. The list also showed fans searching for South Korean hit series Squid Game and South Indian movies like Marco (Malayalam) and Game Changer (Telugu).

Ranveer Allahbadia Tops Letter ‘R’ in India’s Most Searched A-Z List 2025

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Raveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, found himself in hot water due to his lewd remarks on India's Got Latent (IGL) in February 2025. The controversial joke sparked widespread backlash on social media as well as legal repercussions against him and other panellists involved in the episode. 2025 was indeed a tough year for Ranveer, and it seems like people wanted to keep up with his activities.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who became a victim of a brutal knife attack at his Bandra home in January, was also on the list. In fact, the Haiwaan actor topped the entertainment personalities list.

Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Also Shines

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood in September 2025. The show, which takes a look at the power game in the Hindi film industry, stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, and Raghav Juyal. Sahher Bmabba in lead roles. The series has landed in the fourth spot on the list. Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat made it second on the list. The fourth season of the show dropped in June.

India’s Top Trending Searches for Movies and Shows in 2025

(Photo Credits: Google India)

Beloved South Korean series When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo Gum, which was released in March, came seventh in the most searched shows in India. Google Year in Search 2025: Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Hurricane Melissa and TikTok Ban Among Top 10 Trending News Topics Globally, Check Full List Here.

Zubeen Garg Forever!

Playback singer and Assam's culture icon Zubeen Garg, aka 'King of Humming' left everyone in shock and disbelief after passing away in Singapore in September. Zubeen was more than just a singer for Assamese people. Fans bid farewell to Garg through an emotional farewell, also recognised as one of the largest public gatherings in history. Zubeen rounded off Google's A-Z search list of 2025. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to resonate through his music.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google Trends). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2025 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).