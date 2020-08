Composer duo Salim and Sulaiman performed after a gap of five months owing to the pandemic. "Last night we did our first concert in 5 months which was beamed to about 1800 Zoom accounts all over the world. It felt like I ate real food after ages! @Sulaiman @SlimSulaiman @rajpandit17 @BhoomiOfficial @dddrums @Jinx1983 @nyzeldlim," Salim Merchant, one half of the duo, tweeted on Sunday. The Kapil Sharma Show: On Independence Day 2020, Composer Duo Salim-Sulaiman Spill the Beans On How Chak De India’s Title Song Was Made

Meanwhile, the composers also made an appearance on comedian Kapil Sharma's show. The host even tweeted a clip from the shoot. "Some uncut music jam session with the supremely talented brothers@salim_merchant n @Sulaiman. Specially for u guys...enjoy it," Kapil captioned it. Shah Rukh Khan Film Chak De India’s Patriotic Title Song Was Rejected Seven Times, Reveal Salim-Sulaiman

Check Out Pics From Salim-Sulaiman's Live Concert

Salim and Sulaiman Merchant had shot an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show" where the duo talked about their voyage into the music industry. During the show, Kapil also enquired about Salim's take on becoming an actor. To which Salim quipped: "I didn't do acting because I had seen the work of other music directors, singer who turned into actors which made me take the decision of sticking to my profession only."

