Madhuri Dixit to Join Over 25 Music Artistes in a Virtual Concert Titled Music Beyond Borders!

Bollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2020 11:33 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS): More than 25 artistes, including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Neeti Mohan, Salim-Sulaiman, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Darshan Raval and Arjun Kanungo, have come together to celebrate the diversity of Indian music through a virtual concert titled "Music Beyond Borders". The line-up includes Benny Dayal, Shalmali, Antara Mitra, Akasa, Zayden, Asees Kaur, Tulsi Kumar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Shashaa Tirupati, Jankee and Nakul Mehta, Shloka, L-Fresh The Lion, and bands Parikraama and L'Haul. Madhuri Dixit Signs her Second Digital Outing with Tumbbad Creator's Next, Saheli?

The hour-long concert is being held on June 21 to celebrate the upcoming World Music Day. The artistes will sing in different languages. Talking about the event, Neeti Mohan said: "It's truly said that when words fail, music speaks. Up against this crisis, I am sure we all have turned to music for a breather. The concert intends to celebrate the all-inclusive and holistic power of music beyond languages and boundaries."

Composer duo Salim-Sulaiman added: "Music is an emotion so pure that it transcends boundaries and cultures. In the current scenario, music has been a soulful respite, picking up our moods when we need it the most, and helping us to keep moving forward. In times like these when all of us are trying to maintain social distancing, a virtual celebration of music is the best way to connect with people and join in the musical madness. Madhuri Dixit to Return as a Judge for Dance Deewane 3, Auditions to Take Place Online

The event is a heartwarming attempt at using the power of music to make a small difference in the lives of those affected the most due to the pandemic.. We are glad to be able to contribute as a community. May the love and passion for music stay unhindered." Along with the concert, the viewers can also donate to help those who are most affected by the pandemic. "Music Beyond Borders" will simulcast on MTV, MTV Beats and Voot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

