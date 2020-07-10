COVID-19 has taken over the world, affecting many industries. One of them is definitely the entertainment industry. In India, Bollywood as well as other industries have faced severe affects of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many of them either out-of-work or restless at homes. Now, as a tribute to all the artists, Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) released a song that focuses on the plight of the artists, called "Hum Kalakaar Hain", initiated by Ashoke Pandit. After IFTDA, IMPPA Asks Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Reconsider Shooting Guidelines.

The video shows the cast and crew that work on the sets endlessly with utmost passion. The song starts with the pre-covid situation, gradually taking us to the shutting down of the industry and then finally the new normal that is currently seen here. The video also shares the pictures of some of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood. The wonderful song is sung & written by Sukhwinder Singh, composed & produced by music composer duo, Salim-Sulaiman.

Bollywood star Anupam Kher shared the video and wrote, "On behalf of @iftda_, & @ashokepandit #HumKalakaarHain is a salute to every artist, technician & worker of our Film & Tv industry. Song Composed & produced by @salimmerchant @sulaima written & sung by #SukhwinderSingh. Do watch & share."

Watch The Song Here:

Meanwhile, the Indian entertainment industry has taken steps towards getting back on track. Many Television shows have started their shoot with proper social distancing precautions on the sets. While some movies are now releasing on digital platforms, some filmmakers are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to continue with the shoot.

