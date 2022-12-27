Salman Khan is unarguably one of the most sought after superstars in Bollywood. Be it inspiring fans with his Dabangg giri to giving hits after hits at the box office, he’s definitely the jaan of showbiz. Even after working in the industry for more than 34 years, he hasn't lost an iota of his charm. His screen presence, sincerity as an artist and attractive physique is what makes him the only bhaijaan of Bollywood. And as Salman celebrates his 57th birthday today, we would like to list his top seven hits that are next level. Salman Khan Birthday Special: From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan to Tiger 3, Every Upcoming Movie of the Bollywood Star.

So, if you are the one who’s looking for some Bollywood chartbusters this New Year, then the below mentioned Salman Khan tunes should be on your list. Let's get started. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan Wraps Up Shooting! Salman Khan’s Movie To Arrive on Eid 2023.

Oh Oh Jane Jaana

First on our list is this 'old id gold' song of Salman Khan which is super groovy. The actor’s signature step in this number from 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya is still fan fave and can make anyone dance.

Dhinka Chika

We bet, everybody will be ‘Ready’ to groove on this superhit song featuring Salman Khan and Asin. It’s definitely a perfect party number to cheer up a dull crowd.

Swag Se Swagat

Right from the BGM, visuals to the lyrics, this song of Bhaijaan and Katrina Kaif from Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most loved. Indeed, Sallu’s aura in this melody is unmatchable. Ved Song Ved Lavlay: Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s Camaraderie Is Unmissable in This Foot-Tapping Number (Watch Video).

Soni De Nakhre

From the movie Partner, this Salman Khan, Kat and Govinda’s track is super massy. It’s a memorable party number for generations. Well, Sajid-Wajid’s composition needs special mention here.

Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din

If we are discussing best Salman songs, how can we miss this gem. From the catchy lyrics, to the crazy beats and of course the iconic hook step, this track definitely checks all the boxes.

Jumme Ki Raat

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez created a storm with their chemistry and moves in this trippy anthem. We feel this one is a must play for every DJ at a party. What say?

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai

Last but but the least, we have the baap of all Salman songs. Fun, eccentric and groovy, who doesn't love this track from Sultan? It's hard to take eyes off the duo here.

That’s it, guys! These are the top seven Salman Khan songs from Bollywood which should be on your New Year’s playlist for sure. Happy 2023. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such scoops!

