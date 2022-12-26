Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan who is often termed the Box Office king and actor turns 57 today, Actor's film is a festival in itself as his fans go crazy for his new releases and their unconditional love and support makers Salman Khan the big name in Bollywood. Salman Khan has a national film award to his name as an actor and producer. The actor gained popularity in Bollywood in the 1990s with hits like the 1994 romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, the action thriller Karan Arjun (1995), the comedy Biwi No.1 (1999), and the family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). Speaking of his recent hits, Salman Khan has delivered hits like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan to name a few if we speak of this decade. Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey To Be Part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, Confirms Cirkus Director on Bigg Boss 16 (Watch Video).

Salman Khan is Bollywood's undisputed Badshah as the actor has fifteen 100 crore movies, three 200 crore movies and three 300 crore movies to his name. Now the actor has some interesting upcoming movies lined up to release. Let's not waste any more time and take a quick look at the full list of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming movies for the years 2023 & 2024. Box Office 2023: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rule, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 – 13 Hyped Movies Expected to Break Records at The Theatres!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan

Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, a film about the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood through an entertaining comedy by Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji together. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill alongside Salman Khan and is slated to release on Eid 2023.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in YRF's spy thriller action film Tiger 3 where Salman’s tigress or Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai’s actress Katrina Kaif will be seen reprising their roles. Tiger 3 is set for a big Diwali 2023 release.

Kick 2

Salman Khan's Kick was a blockbuster and its sequel Kick 2 is the second instalment of the franchise with the actor returning to his role of Devil. In 2018, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced this film during Baaghi 2 trailer launch but as of now no further update on the film is made yet.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Salman Khan’s one f the most memorable film Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) it's getting a sequel as well. In an official announcement by Salman Khan himself during the RRR pre-release event in Mumbai, the actor revealed that SS Rajamouli’s father Vijyendra Prasad is a writer. of the project.

Wanted 2

Salman Khan's third sequel on a row comes after his superhit 2009 film Wanted. The film is currently in a hurdle of some copyrights issue but reports suggest that Prabhu Deva returns to the direction and will helm the film with Salman Khan after Wanted and flop Radhe.

Salman Khan is going to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi movie Ved as well. There is a list of Salman Khan's upcoming movies from 2023, & 2024. LatestLY wishes the people's person Salman Khan a Happy Birthday! Keep entertaining your fans with the films you do in the years to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).