Salman Khan would be making cameo in the upcoming Marathi film Ved, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead. The makers have released the song “Ved Lavlay” that would feature Salman in his first Marathi song along with Riteish, who is also making his directorial debut with this film. Well, “Ved Lavlay” is a foot-tapping number and Salman, Riteish’s chemistry is unmissable in this track. Ved Movie: Salman Khan To Make Cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi Film, Shares the Perfect Gift on ‘Bhau Cha Birthday’ (Watch Teaser Video).

Watch The Song Ved Lavlay Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)