Salman Khan to Return with his Cop Avatar in Aayush Sharma's Next Gangster Drama?

Salman Khan's next with Aayush Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan has given his go-ahead to another big project that stars his brother-in-law. While the actor is still shooting for Radhe with Disha Patani, he will quickly jump into his next venture with Aayush Sharma. The actor will return with his cop avatar albeit a small change. Salman will in fact play a Sikh cop in his next while Sharma will play a gangster on the run. This yet-untitled project will be directed by Loveyatri director, Abhiraj Minawala and the shooting is expected to start in May this year. Bigg Boss 13: 5 Super-Stylish Jackets of Salman Khan From This Season Which Need Your Attention Right Away!

A source in his conversation with Mumbai Mirror was quoted saying, "Salman has played cops before, but what excited him about this one is that he’s a Sikh cop. He will be growing a beard for real and wears a turban. He will undergo multiple look tests next week with his team." Speaking about his character and the lead actress who will star opposite him, the source said, "This time around, there won’t be an actress opposite Salman. His is an honest, upright, no-nonsense cop on a mission. However, the hunt is on for a leading lady for Aayush, a gangster on the run. He will sport a rugged look and will bulk up for the role since Salman and he has several confrontations." Filmfare Awards 2020: As #BoycottFilmfareAwards Trends on Twitter, This Old Video of Salman Khan Dissing Awards Shows Is Going Viral.

The last time Salman went in for a Sikh avatar was in 2008 for Heroes, directed by Samir Karnik. The actor has allotted a good chunk of dates from his busy schedule and he wants the film to either release by this year-end or early 2021. The shooting is expected to wrap up in September, post which he'll start working with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Meanwhile, we are eagerly waiting to see his first look as a Sikh cop. Stay tuned.